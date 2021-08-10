 Skip to main content

Clearside Biomedical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.38% over the past year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $780,000 up by 120.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $690,000.

Looking Ahead

Clearside Biomedical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Clearside Biomedical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.clearsidebio.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.29

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 107.56%

Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical Inc is a United States-based clinical biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing pharmacological therapies to treat blinding disease of the eye. The product candidates of the company focus on a disease affecting the retina and aim to restore or improve visual function primarily by reducing the macular edema associated with several diseases affecting vision.

 

