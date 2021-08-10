Recap: PDF Solutions Q2 Earnings

Shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% year over year to ($0.01), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $27,419,000 up by 28.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,190,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpg54nwm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.75

Company's 52-week low was at $16.44

Price action over last quarter: down 1.41%

Company Description

PDF Solutions Inc offers products and services designed to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. The solutions combine proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company's products and services are sold to integrated device manufacturers (or IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test (or OSATs), and system houses.