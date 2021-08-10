Alpine Immune Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.21% year over year to ($0.46), which missed the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $7,193,000 rose by 945.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,480,000.

Guidance

Alpine Immune Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alpine Immune Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nkbmxcne

Price Action

52-week high: $16.37

Company's 52-week low was at $6.66

Price action over last quarter: down 22.32%

Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary scientific platform uses a process known as directed evolution to create therapeutics capable of modulating human immune system proteins. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101 and ALPN-202.