Avinger: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.78% year over year to ($0.04), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $2,802,000 higher by 86.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,720,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Avinger hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2212/42324

Technicals

52-week high: $2.67

52-week low: $0.21

Price action over last quarter: down 3.67%

Company Profile

Avinger Inc is a United States-based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The products offered by the firm include Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a chronic total occlusion (CTO) and Pantheris, image-guided atherectomy device which is designed to allow physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. It manufactures and sells products in the United States and internationally of which it generates the majority of the revenue from the sales made in the United States.