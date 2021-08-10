aTyr Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.25% over the past year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $0 declined by 100.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $620,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

aTyr Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgqbe9ze

Price Action

52-week high: $8.33

Company's 52-week low was at $2.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.27%

Company Profile

aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its focus is on the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. It's lead clinical product candidate, ATYR1923, is a selective modulator of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) that downregulates both the innate and adaptive immune responses in inflammatory disease states. It is developing ATYR1923 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), a group of rare immune-mediated disorders that cause progressive fibrosis of the lung interstitium and remain a high unmet medical need.