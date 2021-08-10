Inari Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 143.75% year over year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $63,453,000 up by 149.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,650,000.

Guidance

Inari Medical Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $240M-$250M To $250M-$255M Vs. $246.95M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ycaimt4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $127.42

52-week low: $58.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.47%

Company Profile

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.