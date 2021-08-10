Recap: Bottomline Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.85% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $122,129,000 rose by 10.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $122,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.09

Company's 52-week low was at $36.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.50%

Company Overview

Bottomline Technologies Inc provides financial oriented solutions. It is a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, and healthcare solutions. Bottomline consists of four operating segments: Cloud Solutions segment provides customers predominately with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing and spend management; Digital Banking segment provides solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers; Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions; and Other segment consists of healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.