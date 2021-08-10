Recap: Bottomline Technologies Q4 Earnings
Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 3.85% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $122,129,000 rose by 10.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $122,920,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $55.09
Company's 52-week low was at $36.05
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.50%
Company Overview
Bottomline Technologies Inc provides financial oriented solutions. It is a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, and healthcare solutions. Bottomline consists of four operating segments: Cloud Solutions segment provides customers predominately with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing and spend management; Digital Banking segment provides solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers; Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions; and Other segment consists of healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.
