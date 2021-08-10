Target Hospitality Earnings Preview

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 11. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Target Hospitality's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Target Hospitality management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $72.03 million. In the same quarter last year, Target Hospitality posted a loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $53.62 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 106.67% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 34.33% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Target Hospitality's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.12 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.10 -0.08 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 40.93 M 37.57 M 42.26 M 39.42 M Revenue Actual 45.49 M 51.61 M 48.26 M 53.62 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality were trading at $3.86 as of August 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Target Hospitality is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.