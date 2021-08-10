 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delcath Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) fell 13.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 49.47% over the past year to ($0.96), which beat the estimate of ($0.99).

Revenue of $536,000 higher by 41.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $720,000.

Outlook

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/42376

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.18

52-week low: $8.78

Price action over last quarter: down 4.09%

Company Overview

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

 

Related Articles (DCTH)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Earnings Preview For Delcath Systems
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Delcath Systems
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com