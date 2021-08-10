Delcath Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) fell 13.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 49.47% over the past year to ($0.96), which beat the estimate of ($0.99).

Revenue of $536,000 higher by 41.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $720,000.

Outlook

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/42376

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.18

52-week low: $8.78

Price action over last quarter: down 4.09%

Company Overview

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.