Recap: Circor International Q2 Earnings

Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.09% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $190,346,000 higher by 2.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $189,200,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.55 and $0.60.

Q3 revenue expected between $205,304,000 and $209,037,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wtuqtoeb

Technicals

52-week high: $43.20

Company's 52-week low was at $24.75

Price action over last quarter: down 16.59%

Company Profile

Circor International Inc designs, manufacture, and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. The company has two reportable business segments: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. Some of its products are positive displacement pumps, motors, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, switches, automatic recirculating valves, control & actuators valves, and high-pressure pneumatic systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Industrial segment. Circor's geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; and others.