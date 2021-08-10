 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Circor International Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.09% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $190,346,000 higher by 2.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $189,200,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.55 and $0.60.

Q3 revenue expected between $205,304,000 and $209,037,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wtuqtoeb

Technicals

52-week high: $43.20

Company's 52-week low was at $24.75

Price action over last quarter: down 16.59%

Company Profile

Circor International Inc designs, manufacture, and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. The company has two reportable business segments: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. Some of its products are positive displacement pumps, motors, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, switches, automatic recirculating valves, control & actuators valves, and high-pressure pneumatic systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Industrial segment. Circor's geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; and others.

 

Related Articles (CIR)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Circor International Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com