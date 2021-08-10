Recap: Circor International Q2 Earnings
Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 59.09% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $190,346,000 higher by 2.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $189,200,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected between $0.55 and $0.60.
Q3 revenue expected between $205,304,000 and $209,037,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 10, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wtuqtoeb
Technicals
52-week high: $43.20
Company's 52-week low was at $24.75
Price action over last quarter: down 16.59%
Company Profile
Circor International Inc designs, manufacture, and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. The company has two reportable business segments: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. Some of its products are positive displacement pumps, motors, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, switches, automatic recirculating valves, control & actuators valves, and high-pressure pneumatic systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Industrial segment. Circor's geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; and others.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News