 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) fell 7.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.00% over the past year to ($0.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $65,195,000 higher by 205.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Vertex Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2108/41203

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.32

52-week low: $0.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 337.50%

Company Profile

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.

 

Related Articles (VTNR)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Understanding Vertex Energy's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Vertex Energy's Unusual Options Activity
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com