Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) fell 7.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.00% over the past year to ($0.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $65,195,000 higher by 205.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Vertex Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2108/41203

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.32

52-week low: $0.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 337.50%

Company Profile

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.