Oak Street Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 99.39% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $353,100,000 higher by 64.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $318,000,000.

Outlook

Oak Street Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,370,000,000 and $1,400,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $66.31

Company's 52-week low was at $37.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.53%

Company Description

Oak Street Health Inc is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The company operates a healthcare model focused on the quality of care over the volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients.