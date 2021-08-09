Select Interior Concepts: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 230.77% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $67,186,000 decreased by 46.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,800,000.

Guidance

Select Interior Concepts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Select Interior Concepts hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484318&tp_key=ab7163f171

Price Action

52-week high: $12.27

Company's 52-week low was at $4.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.02%

Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts Inc is a diversified product and service company who acts as an installer and distributor of interior building products in residential interior design services. Through Residential Design Services segment it earns the majority of the revenue and serves national and regional homebuilders by providing an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution and installation needs of their homebuyer customers. While its Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, as well as tile, through its warehouse locations across the United States. Its slabs include marble, granite, and quartz, for use as a distinctive kitchen and bathroom countertops.