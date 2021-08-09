Everbridge: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $86,649,000 higher by 32.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $83,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Everbridge Sees Q3 EPS $(0.15)-$(0.14) Vs. $(0.11) Est., Sales $94.1M-$94.5M Vs. $92.61M Est.; Sees FY21 EPS $0.01-$0.04 Vs. $(0.16) Est., Sales $362.8M-$363.8M Vs. $358.79M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oo3cjcx8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $178.98

Company's 52-week low was at $100.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.29%

Company Profile

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, the firm's SaaS-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, and automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans. It serves various industries such as technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and professional services. Geographically, the firm generates its revenue from the United States.