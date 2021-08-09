Bottomline Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Bottomline Technologies's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Bottomline Technologies EPS will likely be near $0.26 while revenue will be around $122.92 million, according to analysts. Bottomline Technologies earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.26 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $110.64 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be have grown 11.1% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.28 0.27 0.25 EPS Actual 0.27 0.30 0.31 0.26 Revenue Estimate 120.95 M 113.74 M 110.64 M 109.16 M Revenue Actual 120.89 M 116.02 M 112.36 M 110.64 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bottomline Technologies were trading at $41.68 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bottomline Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.