Earnings Outlook For Avinger

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Avinger's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $-0.04 and sales around $2.72 million. Avinger reported a per-share loss of $0.18 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.50 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 77.78%. Revenue would be up 81.33% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Avinger's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.06 -0.10 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.08 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 2.44 M 2.45 M 1.98 M 1.34 M Revenue Actual 2.56 M 2.73 M 2.30 M 1.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger were trading at $0.94 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avinger is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.