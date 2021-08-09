 Skip to main content

Veritiv: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 84.09% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $1,659,000,000 rose by 18.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.

Outlook

Veritiv said it sees FY21 EPS of $6.25-$7.50.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.veritivcorp.com/events-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.39

Company's 52-week low was at $12.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.92%

Company Profile

Veritiv Corp provides printing, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services. It operates in four primary segments based on the product type. The Print segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, distributes commercial printing and specialty paper products. The Publishing segment sells coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers and retailers for use in magazines, books, and direct mail. The Packaging segment sells a variety of paper-based packaging products within the fiber-based, flexible and rigid categories. The Facility Solutions segment sells cleaning, breakroom, bathroom, safety, and hazard supplies. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

 

