Recap: Agenus Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.14% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $10,730,000 declined by 60.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $20,410,000.

Outlook

Agenus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Agenus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gsbikqz2

Technicals

52-week high: $5.95

52-week low: $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 87.30%

Company Description

Agenus Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is immuno-oncology treatments. The company's portfolio consists of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to treat immuno-oncology illnesses: cancers, shingles, malaria, glioblastoma, and others. Agenus treatments aim, by combining multiple antibody platforms, to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. The company has been cooperating with companies like Incyte, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma to achieve over a dozen antibody programs. Some of its products include Prophage, AutoSynVax, QS-21 Stimulon, and others.

 

