Whole Earth Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 190.00% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $126,493,000 up by 89.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,040,000.

Guidance

Whole Earth Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/whe/mediaframe/45582/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $14.95

52-week low: $6.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.42%

Company Description

Whole Earth Brands Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners as well as reduced-sugar products. The company operates in two segments namely Branded CPG(consumer packaged goods) and Flavors & Ingredients. Some of the company's brands include Whole Earth, Pure Via, Equal, and Candere. Its geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.