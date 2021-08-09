ShockWave Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 98.21% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $55,908,000 higher by 443.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $45,170,000.

Guidance

Shockwave Medical raised FY21 sales guidance from $195 million-$205 million to $218 million-$223 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m4mofn4j

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $203.74

Company's 52-week low was at $50.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.87%

Company Profile

ShockWave Medical Inc a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Its intravascular lithotripsy technology is used in the treatment of calcified plaque. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.