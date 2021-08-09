Intra-Cellular Therapies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.46% over the past year to ($0.85), which missed the estimate of ($0.80).

Revenue of $20,046,560 higher by 951.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Intra-Cellular Therapies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Intra-Cellular Therapies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jsno3he6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.80

52-week low: $17.26

Price action over last quarter: down 9.78%

Company Overview

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.