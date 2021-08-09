Recap: bluebird bio Q2 Earnings

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 852.78% year over year to ($3.43), which missed the estimate of ($3.19).

Revenue of $7,472,000 decreased by 96.24% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $19,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

bluebird bio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $68.39

52-week low: $24.24

Price action over last quarter: down 14.90%

Company Description

bluebird bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases. The company's gene therapy procedures aim to genetically modify a patient's cells to fundamentally correct or address the genetic basis underlying a disease. Bluebird's revenue is derived from collaboration arrangements, research fees, license fees, and grant revenue. The company works with industry peers, strategic partners, and nonprofit organizations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates.