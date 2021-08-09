 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Drive Shack Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.44% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $73,879,000 rose by 130.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $67,930,000.

Guidance

Drive Shack hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.02

Company's 52-week low was at $1.07

Price action over last quarter: Unchanged 0.00%

Company Overview

Drive Shack Inc is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The company conducts its business through three primary segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues and corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of investments in loans and securities. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Traditional Golf Properties segment.

 

Related Articles (DS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Drive Shack Shares Gain In Premarket As Rory McIlroy Set To Invest In Puttery
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com