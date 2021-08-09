Recap: Drive Shack Q2 Earnings

Shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.44% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $73,879,000 rose by 130.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $67,930,000.

Guidance

Drive Shack hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.02

Company's 52-week low was at $1.07

Price action over last quarter: Unchanged 0.00%

Company Overview

Drive Shack Inc is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The company conducts its business through three primary segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues and corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of investments in loans and securities. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Traditional Golf Properties segment.