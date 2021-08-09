Syneos Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 67.24% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $1,282,600,000 higher by 26.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.25 and $4.43.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,180,000,000 and $5,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $92.25

Company's 52-week low was at $50.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.82%

Company Overview

Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company's commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.