Syneos Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 67.24% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.96.
Revenue of $1,282,600,000 higher by 26.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,270,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.25 and $4.43.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,180,000,000 and $5,300,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $92.25
Company's 52-week low was at $50.27
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.82%
Company Overview
Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company's commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News