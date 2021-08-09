 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 92.31% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $535,075,000 higher by 15.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $523,250,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.70 and $0.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,100,000,000 and $2,200,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amneal.com%2F&eventid=3190947&sessionid=1&key=A351FD2F1CBBFE51E30828D0F40397A5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $7.45

Company's 52-week low was at $3.45

Price action over last quarter: down 7.72%

Company Description

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company's reportable segments are Generic Products, Specialty products, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals, and the Specialty segment is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of proprietary branded pharmaceutical products. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies.

 

Related Articles (AMRX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
Amneal's Avastin-Referred Biosimilar Under FDA Review For Colorectal Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com