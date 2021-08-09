Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 92.31% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $535,075,000 higher by 15.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $523,250,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.70 and $0.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,100,000,000 and $2,200,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amneal.com%2F&eventid=3190947&sessionid=1&key=A351FD2F1CBBFE51E30828D0F40397A5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $7.45

Company's 52-week low was at $3.45

Price action over last quarter: down 7.72%

Company Description

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company's reportable segments are Generic Products, Specialty products, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals, and the Specialty segment is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of proprietary branded pharmaceutical products. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies.