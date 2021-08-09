 Skip to main content

Recap: Digital Media Solutions Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.00% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $105,079,000 higher by 39.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $103,470,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected between $113,000,000 and $115,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.digitalmediasolutions.com%2F&eventid=3192945&sessionid=1&key=7B013EA769661625D2204DB5921E4D6A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $15.27

52-week low: $6.32

Price action over last quarter: down 27.09%

Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions Inc is engaged in the business of providing digital marketing services, branding services, customer acquisition services, advertising, lead management services, and market analysis services. The services are provided for the education sector, the insurance sector, the consumer finance sector, and other sectors as well. The activities are divided into three segments namely Brand Direct, Marketplace and Other.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

