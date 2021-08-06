Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 71.88% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $24,834,000 decreased by 54.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,800,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $95,000,000 and $100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/srga/mediaframe/45848/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.27

Company's 52-week low was at $1.05

Price action over last quarter: down 37.71%

Company Overview

Surgalign Holdings Inc is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives. It markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. The U.S. market accounts for the vast majority of revenue. It has commercial and design centers in San Diego, California, and Wurmlingen, Germany.