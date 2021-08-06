Nuance Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.11% over the past year to $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $336,582,000 declined by 0.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $333,530,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Nuance Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $55.19

Company's 52-week low was at $28.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.37%

Company Description

Nuance Communications Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its operating segment includes Healthcare; Enterprise; and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare segment. Its Healthcare segment is primarily engaged in providing clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.