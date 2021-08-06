 Skip to main content

Intersect ENT: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 24.62% year over year to ($0.49), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $27,349,000 up by 179.64% year over year, which missed the estimate of $28,020,000.

Guidance

Intersect ENT hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=42bLgRiD

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.98

52-week low: $14.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.04%

Company Description

Intersect ENT Inc are a commercial drug delivery company committed to improving the quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. It offer's PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis and PROPEL contour, a steroid-releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia or openings of the dependent sinuses. The company generates revenues from the sale of our PROPEL family of products.

 

