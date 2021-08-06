Recap: ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.90% year over year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $48,625,000 rose by 0.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.anipharmaceuticals.com%2F&eventid=3215838&sessionid=1&key=0D621D9C1F5A32F751B71A42E680E174®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.00

52-week low: $23.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.34%

Company Overview

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Flecainide, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema, Methazolamide, Metoclopramide Syrup Nilutamide, Propafenone, and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.