Stericycle: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.65% year over year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $672,700,000 up by 12.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $669,430,000.

Looking Ahead

Stericycle hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/srcl/mediaframe/45239/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $79.97

Company's 52-week low was at $59.51

Price action over last quarter: down 7.68%

Company Overview

Stericycle is the largest provider of medical waste disposal and data destruction ( primarily paper shredding) services in the United States. Its next closest national competitor in the medical waste disposal space is Sharps Compliance, which generated $51 million of sales in 2020 (about 3% of Stericycle's global regulated waste and compliance revenue). Stericycle's data destruction business (Shred-It) is about twice the size of its closest competitor (Iron Mountain's information destruction segment). Stericycle has a global presence, with about 20% of its revenue earned outside North America. Globally, the company has 188 transfer sites, 232 processing facilities, and 7,800 trucks.