Recap: Ontrak Q2 Earnings
Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 67.57% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.47).
Revenue of $26,485,000 rose by 53.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,820,000.
Outlook
Ontrak hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $80,000,000 and $85,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfz75fme
Technicals
52-week high: $99.89
Company's 52-week low was at $22.13
Price action over last quarter: down 8.36%
Company Overview
Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company's integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure.
