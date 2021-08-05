 Skip to main content

Recap: Ontrak Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:01pm   Comments
Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.57% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $26,485,000 rose by 53.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,820,000.

Outlook

Ontrak hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $80,000,000 and $85,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfz75fme

Technicals

52-week high: $99.89

Company's 52-week low was at $22.13

Price action over last quarter: down 8.36%

Company Overview

Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company's integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure.

 

