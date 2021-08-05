TimkenSteel: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 409.68% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $327,300,000 higher by 112.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $326,400,000.

Looking Ahead

TimkenSteel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.57

52-week low: $3.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.44%

Company Overview

TimkenSteel Corp is an America-based manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. TimkenSteel's portfolio includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubes, and value-add solutions, such as precision steel components. The company also supplies machining and thermal treatment services, and manages raw material recycling programs that work as feeder system for its melt operations. The company's products and services are used in the following sectors: oil and gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defense; heavy truck; agriculture; and power generation. Geographically, the company primarily serves customers in the United States.