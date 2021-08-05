Recap: AVEO Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.76% year over year to ($0.40), which beat the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $7,556,000 up by 908.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8cupcx3o

Price Action

52-week high: $18.24

52-week low: $4.25

Price action over last quarter: down 13.14%

Company Description

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The company's aim is to retain North American rights to its oncology portfolio while securing partners in development and commercialization outside of North America. It is seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib in North America as a treatment for advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). It has out-licensed tivozanib (FOTIVDA) for oncology in Europe and other territories outside North America. Tivozanib is approved in the European Union as well as Norway and Iceland for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC.