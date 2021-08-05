LiveRamp Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 800.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $119,038,000 up by 19.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $112,030,000.

Guidance

LiveRamp Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.liveramp.com%2F&eventid=3193002&sessionid=1&key=9982555652F9BDAB0683E46AE8301E1A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $87.38

52-week low: $38.59

Price action over last quarter: down 10.24%

Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a United States based technology company. The company provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners. LiveRamps IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products.