Kaman: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.56% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $182,394,000 up by 2.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $178,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Kaman hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $59.80

Company's 52-week low was at $37.99

Price action over last quarter: down 22.64%

Company Description

Kaman provides parts, components, and systems for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company makes and sells components and bearings for commercial, military, and general aircraft; provides military solutions for missile and bomb systems, and sells heavy-lift and maritime helicopters. Within Kaman's single aerospace segment, the majority of revenue comes from commercial aerospace and arm devices. Customers include the U.S. military, militaries affiliated with the U.S., and corporations. The majority of total sales come from North American accounts, with additional revenue coming from Europe and the Middle East.