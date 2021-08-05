Recap: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 123.08% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $45,891,000 rose by 67.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $37,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uikmqr9b

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.66

52-week low: $32.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.38%

Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.