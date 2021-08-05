Cytokinetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 26.47% over the past year to ($0.86), which missed the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $2,843,000 decreased by 20.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,450,000.

Guidance

Cytokinetics Sees FY21 Sales $23M-$28M Vs. $28.07M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6937pskr

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.41

Company's 52-week low was at $14.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.80%

Company Description

Cytokinetics Inc is a biotechnology company that develops muscle biology-driven treatments for diseases characterized by reduced muscle function, muscle weakness, and fatigue. The company develops treatments for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, heart failure, spinal muscular atrophy, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The treatment is based on small molecules specifically engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.