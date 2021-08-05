Recap: Zogenix Q2 Earnings
Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 9.38% year over year to ($1.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.94).
Revenue of $18,789,000 higher by 1720.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,080,000.
Guidance
Zogenix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145894
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $25.88
52-week low: $15.72
Price action over last quarter: down 12.29%
Company Description
Zogenix Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic solutions for people living with serious and life-threatening rare CNS disorders and medical conditions. Its product candidate includes ZX008, low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, LGS, and potentially other rare and catastrophic epilepsy disorders.
