Recap: Zogenix Q2 Earnings

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.38% year over year to ($1.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.94).

Revenue of $18,789,000 higher by 1720.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,080,000.

Guidance

Zogenix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145894

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.88

52-week low: $15.72

Price action over last quarter: down 12.29%

Company Description

Zogenix Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic solutions for people living with serious and life-threatening rare CNS disorders and medical conditions. Its product candidate includes ZX008, low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, LGS, and potentially other rare and catastrophic epilepsy disorders.