 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 193.33% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $146,499,000 rose by 13.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $149,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $14.05

Company's 52-week low was at $6.95

Price action over last quarter: down 19.49%

Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance, the company issues personal residential property insurance in more than 10 states in the United States. It also offers commercial residential insurance primarily for its Florida properties. Heritage Insurance manages insurance underwriting, customer services, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing internally.

 

Related Articles (HRTG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings