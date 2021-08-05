Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 193.33% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $146,499,000 rose by 13.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $149,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $14.05

Company's 52-week low was at $6.95

Price action over last quarter: down 19.49%

Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance, the company issues personal residential property insurance in more than 10 states in the United States. It also offers commercial residential insurance primarily for its Florida properties. Heritage Insurance manages insurance underwriting, customer services, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing internally.