Recap: Dropbox Q2 Earnings
Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 81.82% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $530,600,000 higher by 13.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $524,060,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdw29o8e
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $32.17
52-week low: $17.66
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.54%
Company Description
Dropbox provides cloud-based file storage, sharing, and project collaboration services for individuals and, to a lesser extent, enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and offers a browser service, toolbars, and apps to upload, share, and sync files to the cloud that can be accessible across a number of devices and by a multitude of users. Dropbox allows users to store and access documents, videos, and photos.
