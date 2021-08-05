Recap: Dropbox Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 81.82% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $530,600,000 higher by 13.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $524,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdw29o8e

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.17

52-week low: $17.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.54%

Company Description

Dropbox provides cloud-based file storage, sharing, and project collaboration services for individuals and, to a lesser extent, enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and offers a browser service, toolbars, and apps to upload, share, and sync files to the cloud that can be accessible across a number of devices and by a multitude of users. Dropbox allows users to store and access documents, videos, and photos.