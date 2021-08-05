Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 67.61% year over year to ($1.19), which beat the estimate of ($1.26).

Revenue of $21,624,000 up by 15.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $22,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enanta.com%2F&eventid=3193202&sessionid=1&key=3A2130416981E85E92D1151DED6698CD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $56.97

Company's 52-week low was at $40.32

Price action over last quarter: down 4.64%

Company Overview

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.