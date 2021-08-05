Recap: XOMA Q2 Earnings

Shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.12% over the past year to ($0.29), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $901,000 up by 102.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.32

52-week low: $15.48

Price action over last quarter: down 5.51%

Company Description

XOMA Corp is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a unique role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires future economic rights, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding that can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).