 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Terminix Global Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates Driven By Strong Pest Management Revenues
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Terminix Global Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates Driven By Strong Pest Management Revenues
  • Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMXreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4.9% year-on-year, to $560 million, beating the analyst consensus of $556.79 million.
  • Residential pest management sales rose 5% Y/Y, commercial pest management gained 14%, and termite and home services declined 2%.
  • The gross margin fell 110 basis points to 43.2% of net sales.
  • The operating margin was 9.6% and income from continuing operations for the quarter rose 35% to $54 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million rose 3.4% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.51 beat the analyst consensus of $0.49.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $76 million with a free cash flow of $71 million.
  • The company held $402 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • "We delivered strong pricing and customer retention improvements in residential pest management and are making progress on key marketing initiatives that will improve lead generation," said CEO Brett Ponton.
  • Outlook: Terminix's FY21 sales outlook is unchanged at $2.025 billion - $2.05 billion, versus the consensus of $2.04 billion.
  • The company sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $380 million - $390 million.
  • Price action: TMX shares traded lower by 0.60% at $51.22 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMX)

Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Terminix Global Hldgs
Where Is America's Mosquito Capital?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com