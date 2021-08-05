 Skip to main content

Becton, Dickinson: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 24.55% year over year to $2.74, which beat the estimate of $2.44.

Revenue of $4,890,000,000 higher by 26.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,510,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.85 and $12.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $19,941,000,000 and $20,027,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7s46ik4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $284.97

52-week low: $219.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.41%

Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.

 

