Becton, Dickinson: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 24.55% year over year to $2.74, which beat the estimate of $2.44.
Revenue of $4,890,000,000 higher by 26.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,510,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.85 and $12.95.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $19,941,000,000 and $20,027,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7s46ik4
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $284.97
52-week low: $219.50
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.41%
Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.
