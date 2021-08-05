 Skip to main content

Kontoor Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 418.18% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $490,765,000 higher by 40.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $475,540,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.90 and $4.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,390,000,000 and $2,420,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ktb/mediaframe/45133/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $69.16

Company's 52-week low was at $18.98

Price action over last quarter: down 10.21%

Company Description

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities, and distribute the products through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers.

 

