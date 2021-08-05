 Skip to main content

Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.82% year over year to $0.87, which missed the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $669,300,000 higher by 31.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $624,840,000.

Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems sees FY22 sales of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $124.98

Company's 52-week low was at $48.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.89%

Company Overview

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The company's operating segment includes Pipe; Infiltrator; International and Allied Products and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipe segment. The company serves Agriculture; Aviation and Military; Mining; Residential; Transportation; Healthcare and Education and others.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

