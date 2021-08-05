WestRock: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.58% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $4,816,000,000 rose by 13.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,710,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WestRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.westrock.com%2F&eventid=3193395&sessionid=1&key=E49E1E61082A9E3D5E94A2761ADF1BD8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $62.03

52-week low: $27.25

Price action over last quarter: down 18.94%

Company Profile

WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second- largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.