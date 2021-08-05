Recap: SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 Earnings

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 194.64% year over year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $439,784,000 up by 2339.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $333,490,000.

Looking Ahead

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/seas/mediaframe/45794/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $58.26

Company's 52-week low was at $14.48

Price action over last quarter: down 17.86%

Company Description

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue, and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.