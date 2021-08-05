 Skip to main content

Teekay Tankers: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 151.46% year over year to ($1.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.98).

Revenue of $123,420,000 declined by 33.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $80,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481735&tp_key=02d0e081fe

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.30

52-week low: $8.90

Price action over last quarter: down 17.89%

Company Description

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.

 

